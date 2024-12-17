“As I understand…” – Surprise source makes HUGE Liverpool transfer claim

Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero (Photo by Alex Livesey, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has agreed to sign a new two-year contract with Liverpool, according to a surprise source in the form of ex-Manchester City star Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine, who recently retired from playing due to health reasons, may now have access to some inside information on major stories like this, as he seems to be hearing that Salah will put pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield.

Salah’s future has been the subject of plenty of speculation in recent times, with the Egypt international coming worryingly close to being a free agent.

The player himself has also come out to address his situation publicly on a couple of occasions now, suggesting that he’s not entirely happy with how Liverpool have handled his situation.

Still, there may now have been some kind of compromise, as Aguero seems confident that this issue is now settled.

Mohamed Salah is staying at Liverpool, according to Sergio Aguero

“As I understand, Salah’s renewed [his] contract with Liverpool for two more seasons. I think this should clear all doubts about his future,” Aguero told Stake.com, as cited by FourFourTwo.

“He remains a key player and a fresh contract is the best news Liverpool could receive.”

LFC fans will no doubt be hoping this is accurate, though they may want to wait a bit longer before a more consistently reliable source backs it up.

Salah remains in superb form for Liverpool this season, and if he does end up leaving he’ll surely have big-name suitors from all over the world.

Saudi clubs could undoubtedly try paying huge money for the 32-year-old, though there have also been links with major European sides like Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.