Arne Slot and Mohammed Kudus (Photo by Alex Livesey, Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly all interested in a potential transfer swoop for West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghana international has shone for the Hammers and makes sense as a target for bigger clubs, particularly as he’s surely too good to stick around if Julen Lopetegui’s side continue to struggle as they have so far this season.

According to Fichajes, Kudus is valued at around £90million and the three main clubs interested in him are Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle.

Liverpool would surely do well to bring in the 24-year-old if possible, as they currently have Mohamed Salah nearing the end of his contract at Anfield.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could do with an alternative to Bukayo Saka, as Mikel Arteta’s side are a little overly reliant on him as the rest of their attack struggles for form.

Mohammed Kudus transfer: Can this top talent make it at a big club like Liverpool or Arsenal?

Kudus first really caught the eye at Ajax, prompting West Ham to bring him in last season, and it’s fair to say he made a real impression in his first year in the Premier League.

Hammers ace Aaron Cresswell previously described Kudus as a “top talent” on a podcast, and even joked that he’s a bit scared of trying to deal with him in training.

Kudus is undoubtedly a superb natural talent, but it’s also fair to say that his form has dipped slightly this season, along with much of the rest of the West Ham team.

It remains to be seen if Kudus would be able to get back to his best for the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, where he’d have the benefit of being surrounded by better players.

LFC fans would probably rather just keep Salah, though, while Gooners might wonder if a left-sided winger would make more sense than someone so similar to Saka.