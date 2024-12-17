Newcastle could accept much less than £100m for Bruno Guimaraes in January

Newcastle player Bruno Guimaraes reacts after a challenge during the Premier League match against Leicester City. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are still struggling to stay on the right side of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, and that could see them sell talisman, Bruno Guimaraes, for less than the £100m Man City were quoted in the summer.

It’s understood that Guimaraes would be open to a move to the serial Premier League winners, and the way in which he slammed his Newcastle team-mates after their performance against Brentford may have turned the tide of public opinion against him.

Man City could sign Bruno Guimaraes for a bargain price

Clearly, the 27-year-old has set the highest of standards and expects his colleagues to be reaching the same levels each and every week.

From the high point of battering Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, the Magpies have gone backwards, and currently find themselves down in 12th position in the Premier League.

Although Newcastle’s owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) would appear to be in it for the long haul, it’s clear that Eddie Howe and his expensively assembled side need to be doing much better than they are at present.

If they were to lose Guimaraes too, particularly in mid-season, that would be the biggest of blows for the club, but it appears Man City are circling again.

“Guimaraes is liked by Guardiola, has Premier League experience and operates as a No.6 (even if he has shifted to the No.8 role in recent games),” Chris Waugh said in a Q&A for The Athletic (subscription required).

“With every defeat, Manchester City’s desperation to strengthen mid-season increases.

“But Newcastle would demand a significant fee for Guimaraes – probably not the £100m figure that was attached to the release clause he previously had in his deal, but potentially between £60m-£80m – and it would not be a straightforward deal for them to complete.”

Any disappointment that Newcastle fans are feeling at the moment will surely be magnified by Man City supporters, who have seen their team win just once in their last 11 matches in all competitions.

To that end, it’s abundantly clear why they need someone like Bruno Guimaraes to come in and drag everyone around him up to his absurd level.