Premier League team of the week: Man Utd & Chelsea stars in as pundit selects ideal Arsenal signing

Amad Diallo and Marc Cucurella (Photo by Carl Recine, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The latest Premier League team of the week is here as Troy Deeney has put together a strong line up consisting of some big names from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

It was a big weekend for Man Utd as they produced a stunning late comeback against rivals Manchester City, with Deeney naming Red Devils duo Amad Diallo and Manuel Ugarte in his team of the week.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s fine form continued as they beat Brentford, keeping themselves in this title race, with Marc Cucurella selected as their stand-out performer.

Premier League team of the week in full

See below for Deeney’s team of the week in full, via BBC Sport…

Deeney was full of praise for Man Utd youngster Amad after his memorable late winner against City, saying: “It’s been really difficult to pick the forwards this week but Amad Diallo is the only one who is a no-brainer. He was excellent, flipped the Manchester derby on its head. As a young man he just seems to be growing better and better.

“All that noise around Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford, Diallo just seems to be going about his business and delivering on a regular basis, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Deeney also singled out Newcastle United front-man Alexander Isak for showing his qualities again, making it clear he sees the in-form Sweden international as the perfect signing for Arsenal.

He said: “The best striker in the Premier League at this moment in time. Yes I’ve said it and yes I stand by it. He’s the complete striker. Unreal. Every time I watch him I keep thinking, how haven’t Arsenal signed him?

“He’s a really good player and finisher. He’s a poacher but he’s also such a silky player. You don’t see many silky poachers.”