Arsenal star makes transfer decision following “desperate to play” claim

Raheem Sterling in the pre-game warmup with Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal loan signing Raheem Sterling is reportedly still determined to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s side this season despite struggling for minutes since his late summer move from Chelsea.

Sterling has barely featured for the Gunners since his Deadline Day loan move from Chelsea, where he’d also fallen out of favour, and this has led to some speculation about the England international possibly cutting his loan spell at the Emirates Stadium short this January.

However, it seems Sterling has no plans to do so, according to the Evening Standard, even if Mikel Arteta is also quoted in the piece as saying the 30-year-old is “desperate to play”.

Sterling was undoubtedly a world class player at his peak, having been a star name for some of Pep Guardiola’s best Manchester City sides, though he’s possibly now at the point where he’s lost some of that pace and sharpness from the days when he was at his very highest level.

Can Raheem Sterling still have a positive impact for Arsenal?

One imagines there will eventually be a chance for Sterling to play more for Arsenal, even if it hasn’t happened for him yet.

The season is long and there will come a time when Arteta needs to rotate more, which will possibly allow the former Liverpool man more of a chance to show what he can do.

It’s also worth noting that the Evening Standard’s report suggests Sterling has settled in well with his Arsenal teammates, with Arteta quoted as saying he’s been great in the dressing room.

Even if he’s not playing, Sterling is an experienced winner who could be worth having around to guide some of the young players coming through at the Emirates Stadium.

Either way, for now it seems there isn’t much interest from either party in ending this loan deal early.