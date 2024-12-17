25 G/A in 24 games: Liverpool may have found their perfect Salah replacement

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly looking at Barcelona winger Raphinha as it could be that he’ll be allowed to leave the Nou Camp due to the club’s ongoing financial issues.

The Reds have star player Mohamed Salah nearing the end of his contract at Anfield, and if he ends up leaving on a free, it would undoubtedly take a world class player to fill that void.

Raphinha has been on fire for Barcelona this season, scoring 17 goals and contributing eight assists in 24 appearances for Hansi Flick’s side so far, and it’s no surprise to see big names like Liverpool being linked with the Brazil international by Fichajes.

This follows Chelsea also being linked with Raphinha in another recent report from Fichajes, while there’s also been talk, again from Fichajes, of Arsenal preparing a bid for the former Leeds United man.

Raphinha transfer could make perfect sense for Liverpool

If he really is available, Raphinha looks ideal for Liverpool’s needs, and he’d arguably have a role to play in Arne Slot’s team even if Salah ended up signing a new contract and staying.

Raphinha is versatile enough that he could surely offer LFC something on the left flank, or perhaps even in a more central role due to his goal-scoring prowess.

Along with Salah, Raphinha is clearly one of the most in-form attacking players in Europe’s big five leagues this season, so it would be great to see him back in the Premier League.

Raphinha looked an exciting talent during his time at Leeds but he’s arguably only improved with his displays for Barca this season, so he’d surely have an instant impact on Merseyside.

One imagines other clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea would also be worth keeping an eye on, however, with the Gunners in particular looking a little light in attack at the moment, becoming overly reliant on Bukayo Saka to provide their spark in the final third.