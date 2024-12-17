Brazilian giants confirm Tottenham are open to selling £60m player to them

Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball as he warms up with teammates prior to the Premier League match against Crystal Palace. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur would appear to be open to selling Richarlison though they’ve not given the Brazilian’s former club, Fluminense, any encouragement at this stage.

The 27-year-old has only made one appearance for the North Londoners this season, and has missed 19 games through injury according to transfermarkt.

Fluminense want Tottenham ace Richarlison to return

Though he’s been unable to get going in 2024/25 – with one injury expert suggesting further time out for the Tottenham ace before he can even think about setting foot on the pitch again – that hasn’t stopped the rumours that Richarlison is willing to leave the Lilywhites in the new year.

That he appears open to a move is clearly why Fluminense president, Mario Bittencourt, believes there’s a chance for their former player to return.

“Tottenham responded that they are open to the offer, but that they are not currently interested in getting rid of the player, but they are willing to listen,” he was quoted as saying by Globo Esporte.

“We are also talking to the player to see if he is interested in returning. What is certain is that we have expressed formal interest in Richarlison.

“We know how difficult it will be to bring him, but we believe that he may want to be close to the Brazilian national team, to return home, to the club where he stood out.

“I have a close relationship with him. We have drawn up an initial document with the English club, without an offer yet, but asking if they would like to negotiate.”

With the likes of Dominic Solanke now arguably ahead of him in the pecking order, the Brazilian may consider this the right time to move back home to Brazil.

The January transfer window opens in a fortnight’s time, and if Richarlison can prove his fitness before the end of January, there’s a good chance a deal gets done.