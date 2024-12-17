Shock for Chelsea as £62m ace suspended by the FA and faces long ban after failing drugs test

A Chelsea badge and England flag are seen outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea and Aston Villa. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The wheels could be about to come off Enzo Maresca’s revolution at Chelsea after it was revealed that one of his players has failed a drugs test and could be banned for up to four years.

Ahead of the busy festive period of fixtures, where the Blues could gain more ground on leaders Liverpool if results go their way, news that Mykhailo Mudryk has tested positive for a banned substance will b a huge shock.

Chelsea’s Mykailo Mudryk provisionally suspended by the FA

The original reporting of the news came via Tribuna.com and was subsequently picked up by a number of outlets including The Telegraph (subscription required).

Apparently, Mudryk took the substance – meldonium, on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned list since 2016 according to The Sun – back in October, and he has been informed of the outcome of the findings of his A-sample.

If a B-sample also finds traces of the substance, Mudryk is likely to be banned from the game for up to four years.

At present it’s understood that he’s already been provisionally suspended by the Football Association.

Enzo Maresca was already worried about one Chelsea player, and the Chelsea manager isn’t one for changing his decisions, but now his problems have been multiplied by this latest news.

Even if one takes into account that Mudryk hasn’t been a regular Premier League starter under the Italian – just 146 minutes per transfermarkt – he has been a vital component of Chelsea’s Conference League squad.

Therefore, this news is going to be a huge blow to all concerned, and all that they can do at this point is sit and wait for the next stage in the process.

Were Mudryk to be found guilty,there’s every chance that a lengthy ban could follow, and even if it’s reduced upon appeal, it would be no surprise if this was to be the end of his Chelsea career.