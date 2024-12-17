Will Ange Postecoglou remain as Tottenham manager in 2025? (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The future of Ange Postecoglou has come into question in recent weeks and it appears that a current Premier League boss would be interested in the Australian’s role at Tottenham.

This season has been a mixed bag for the North London club, from the highs of hammering Man City to the lows of losing to Ipswich Town. Spurs have been very inconsistent throughout the first half of the 2024/25 campaign and it has put a lot of pressure on Postecoglou.

Tottenham currently sit 10th in the Premier League having won seven of their 16 matches. This is not where fans of the club expected them to be and a large group of supporters have started to question if Postecoglou is the right man for the job.

The former Celtic boss has a very attractive style of football but at times, it leaves his team wide open at the back.

Ange Postecoglou has January plan to turn Tottenham’s season around

Spurs have been punished on several occasions this season and these incidents could have been avoided if the Australian coach had been a little more cautious.

Tottenham have decided to stand by Postecoglou but that has not stopped managers from being linked to the role in North London.

Thomas Frank is keen on the Tottenham job

With Postecoglou feeling the pressure at Tottenham, it is being reported by TEAMtalk that Brentford boss Thomas Frank is keen on a move to Spurs as the Danish coach would love to make the step up to the next level in the Premier League.

The 51-year-old has done incredible work at Brentford on a small budget and currently has the Bees 11th in the table with a 47% win rate for the season.

Tottenham have previously held an interest in Frank and he could potentially find himself in the frame for the Spurs job should the Premier League giants part ways with Postecoglou.

The North London club are said to admire the 51-year-old due to his ability to play good football, work on a budget, and build strong relationships with players.

Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna is a coach the Tottenham board also like, however, the London outfit are willing to give Postecoglou more time as Spurs continue to deal with major injuries to their first-team squad.