New clause: Chelsea transfer target can now be signed for €80million fee

Benfica defender Tomas Araujo has signed a new contract with the club, which reportedly includes a release clause worth €80million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, Romano provided further insight into Araujo’s situation as he seems to have committed his future to Benfica for the time being.

Still, one imagines the talented 22-year-old will continue to attract interest, with Romano naming Chelsea as suitors for him in the summer, while Crystal Palace even had two bids rejected for the player.

See below for details from Romano as he confirms the news that Araujo could now be available for €80m if the likes of Chelsea decide to come back in for him…

?? Tomás Araujo’s new contract at Benfica until June 2029 includes a release clause worth €80m. Chelsea and PSG both considered Araújo last summer, Crystal Palace sent two bids… but Benfica never wanted to sell him. pic.twitter.com/2Bf914CAq5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 17, 2024

This should be good news for Benfica overall, as it puts them in control of Araujo’s future even though the Portugal international clearly had other tempting options available to him.

Tomas Araujo transfer: Should Chelsea pay his €80m release clause?

Some Chelsea fans will no doubt continue to keep an eye on Araujo’s situation as it looks like he could be a good investment for their squad at some point in the near future.

The Blues perhaps don’t need Araujo that urgently at the moment as they’re performing better than expected in the Premier League, though defence might be seen as a bit of an area of weakness.

Araujo would arguably be an upgrade on the likes of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, while Wesley Fofana has had problems with injuries during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Tosin Adarabioyo only joined CFC in the summer and hasn’t had much playing time, so it remains to be seen how long he’ll stick around, so it will be interesting to see if €80m for Araujo looks tempting at some point.

Another defender being linked with Chelsea is Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, as per a report from Simon Phillips yesterday.