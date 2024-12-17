27 goals and 40 assists: Top journalist says Liverpool have Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement in mind

Will Trent Alexander-Arnold leave Liverpool in 2025? (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool remains uncertain as the right-back has yet to pen a new contract with the Merseyside club.

The full-back’s current deal at Anfield expires in 2025 and there has been no major update on the 26-year-old’s situation.

Behind the scenes, Liverpool are certainly working on new terms for Alexander-Arnold and the player alluded to this in a recent interview with Sky Sports, stating that negotiations would not play out in the public eye.

“I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public – and this one won’t be either,” the right-back said.

It is not a secret that Real Madrid are keen to bring Alexander-Arnold to Spain next summer. The La Liga champions view the Englishman as the long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal and the chance to get him on a free would be too great to pass up.

Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘crazy’ about Real Madrid move

Those plans head straight for the bin if the full-back signs a new deal with Liverpool but if he doesn’t, the Reds may have his replacement in mind.

Liverpool impressed with potential Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement

Liverpool would have a very tough task in trying to replace Alexander-Arnold as the 26-year-old is a generational talent in his position.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Merseyside club have been impressed with the development of Jeremie Frimpong at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, who has become one of the best wing-backs in Europe over the last season and a half.

The 24-year-old is a lethal attacking threat having produced 27 goals and 40 assists during the 165 games he has featured in for the Bundesliga club. Both Man City and Man United also have an interest in Frimpong, who looks to have several options heading into 2025.

More Stories / Latest News Aston Villa could overtake Liverpool, Man Utd in race for wonderkid winger “Unreal” – Arsenal urged to sign ‘best striker in the Premier League’ “As I understand…” – Surprise source makes HUGE Liverpool transfer claim

Liverpool are said to be impressed by Frimpong’s displays, however, the defender is not a concrete transfer target for the Merseyside outfit; primarily because the Dutch star does not fit into Arne Slot’s system at Anfield.

This may change over the coming weeks but Liverpool’s preference would be to reach an agreement with Alexander-Arnold.