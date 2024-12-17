“He’s a bit horrible” – BBC pundit shocked by what he’s seen from one Man Utd player

Manuel Ugarte challenges Erling Haaland. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

While Amad Diallo has taken the headlines, Troy Deeney believes Manuel Ugarte was the ‘catalyst’ behind Man Utd’s comeback win over Man City.

The Red Devils trailed 1-0 to a Josko Gvardiol goal as they went into the final few minutes away at their Manchester neighbours on Sunday.

However, Diallo won a penalty which was converted by Bruno Fernandes in the 88th minute, before going on to score the winner just two minutes later.

Diallo has naturally taken the limelight for his game-deciding performance.

However, behind him, Ugarte was key to keeping United going at their toughest points in the match.

The Uruguayan completed 39 of his 41 passes and created one chance. More importantly, he kept Man City at bay with four tackles, two interceptions, one clearance and one recovery — while he won six of 13 ground duels and 100% of his aerial duels.

Manuel Ugarte catches the eye in Man Utd derby win

Deeney has picked Ugarte in his BBC Team of the Week thanks to his ‘horrible’ streak and proving the ‘catalyst’ for United’s derby win.

“He has really, really surprised me,” said Deeney. “I know it’s still early days under the new manager, but Ugarte has a bit of bite about him. He’s a bit horrible and even at 1-0 down he was making important tackles, blocks and getting attacks started.

“I thought he was the catalyst as to why they went on to win. I thought if it wasn’t for him they wouldn’t actually be in the game. An underrated performance that only his teammates will appreciate.”

Up next for Man Utd is Tottenham Hotspur away in the EFL Cup on Thursday before they host Bournemouth in the Premier League.