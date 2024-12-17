BBC pundit says Chelsea could be forced to sell £200k-p/w player

Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson celebrating. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Troy Deeney has hailed the performances of Marc Cucurella, who has been so good that he may force Chelsea to sell Ben Chilwell.

Cucurella joined the Blues from Brighton in 2022 but endured a mixed first season at Stamford Bridge.

Since then, however, he’s thrived and fresh from winning Euro 2024 with Spain over the summer, the 26-year-old has been one of Chelsea’s best players this season.

Cucurella is second among Chelsea players for passes completed in the Premier League this season (359), while he’s averaged 3.69 final third passes, 2.62 clearances and 4.23 recoveries per 90 minutes.

Marc Cucurella ‘performing above expectation’

Although he got himself sent off at the end, Cucurella put in another impressive performance as Chelsea beat Brentford 2-1 at the weekend.

The Spaniard scored the opening goal just before half-time, while going on to create one chance and play five passes into the final third. Cucurella also got through his defensive duties, making two tackles, two clearances, one interception and five recoveries.

Cururella caught Deeney’s eye, who picked the Chelsea man for his BBC Team of the Week.

“I can’t deny he’s been playing really well for Chelsea this year. He stupidly got sent off at the end of the game but even so, he is performing above expectation,” said Deeney.

“When Chelsea first signed him I wasn’t so sure. But he’s since been a really consistent performer, to the point where Chelsea will probably end up selling Ben Chilwell. That just shows how good the lad has been doing.

“And he had a great finish as well.”

A mixture of Cucurella’s form and injuries mean Chilwell has failed to make a single Premier League matchday squad under Enzo Maresca so far.

The England international’s only appearance this season came in a 5-0 win over Barrow in the EFL Cup.

As such, Chilwell — who is Chelsea’s second-highest paid player at £200k per week according to Capology — is linked with a January move away from Stamford Bridge, with Juventus recently mentioned as a potential suitor.