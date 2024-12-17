Exclusive: Man United competing with Real Madrid for €20million wonderkid transfer

Charalampos Kostoulas in action for Olympiacos (Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Real Madrid are among the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Olympiacos wonderkid Charalampos Kostoulas, CaughtOffside understands.

A number of top clubs have sent their scouts to keep tabs on Kostoulas in recent times, with the talented 17-year-old forward already making waves in the Olympiacos first-team, scoring three goals for them so far this season.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd are among the teams to have monitored him closely, along with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and West Ham United.

Sources have also stated that Olympiacos are open to selling Kostoulas for around €20million in what could be a very significant deal to boost their finances and help them reinvest in their squad.

One imagines that sort of price should be perfectly affordable for clubs like United and Madrid, though of course it’s also a bit of a gamble paying that much for an unproven player, even if he looks like one with bags of potential.

Will we see Charalampos Kostoulas moving to Man United?

United could do well to snap up the Greek youngster if possible, as it represents the kind of signing the club haven’t been good enough at in recent times.

We’ve so often seen MUFC splashing the cash on big-name flops who didn’t work out, and who then become very difficult to sell due to their total loss of form.

United’s rivals, however, have often been better at signing young players on the cheap and developing them into players who can then compete at the highest level.

Real Madrid have also done this well with youngsters like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Federico Valverde, so perhaps the Bernabeu would prove a tempting destination for Kostoulas.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but it seems clear that Kostoulas has a big future in the game and that he’ll surely continue to be of interest to Europe’s elite.