20 G/A this season: Liverpool & Arsenal seriously interested in world class attacker transfer

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly both showing a strong interest in the potential transfer of Atalanta star Ademola Lookman following his superb form.

The Nigeria international has been a world class performer for Atalanta, scoring a memorable hat-trick for the club in their Europa League final win over Bayer Leverkusen last season, while he’s already notched up 14 goals and six assists in all competitions for club and country so far this term.

Lookman is surely now good enough to make the step up to playing for top clubs in the Premier League or another elite European side, and it seems some of the strongest interest is coming from Liverpool and Arsenal.

That’s according to a report on Lookman’s future from Todo Fichajes, who note that Newcastle United could also be one to watch in the race for his signature.

CaughtOffside were also previously told of Manchester United considering Lookman, so this promises to be an intriguing saga around a player really enjoying his football.

Ademola Lookman transfer: Can he enjoy a better second spell in the Premier League?

Although Lookman is playing at such a high level now, he’s previously flopped in the Premier League in a bit of a journeyman-esque career a few years ago.

The 27-year-old has ended up being something of a late bloomer, having struggled to make much of an impression during spells at clubs like Fulham, Everton and Leicester City.

Still, it now makes sense that England’s top clubs are keen to give Lookman another chance here, and one imagines he’d be absolutely ideal for Arsenal’s needs right now.

The Gunners are struggling in attack at the moment, having drawn back-to-back Premier League games with Fulham and Everton, with Lookman perhaps just what Mikel Arteta needs amid the loss of form of Gabriel Martinelli.

Liverpool, meanwhile, already have plenty of quality in attack but could perhaps do well to consider Lookman as Mohamed Salah nears the end of his contract, while Diogo Jota can often be a bit unreliable due to ongoing injury problems.