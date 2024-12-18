“Maybe one day…” – Liverpool transfer target hints at joining in STUNNING double deal

Arne Slot and Arda Guler (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Everything has gone swimmingly on the pitch for Liverpool this season, but away from it the saga surrounding Mohamed Salah’s contract has been anything but.

Arne Slot has done a great job turning this Liverpool team into Premier League title favourites, but in the background he must be worrying about keeping hold of star forward Salah, or thinking about how to replace him.

So while fans will mainly be focused on their plans for how to buy tickets for Tottenham vs Liverpool ahead of this big upcoming game in the title race, Slot and co. also have to think about the future, and that could be where Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz come in.

Guler is one Liverpool transfer target who could be ideal to replace Salah after his lack of playing time at Real Madrid, while his fellow Turkey international Kenan Yildiz has also been linked with LFC after some exciting performances for Juventus.

Yildiz has now addressed his future, commenting on how he’d possibly like to play alongside Guler one day.

Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz together at Liverpool?

“Playing in the same team Arda Guler and me? Maybe one day! Who knows?” Yildiz said when asked about a future alongside his fellow countryman.

Of course, it could be that Guler might move somewhere like Juve for more playing time, or that Yildiz would be snapped up by Real Madrid.

But there’s surely also a chance that both players could be on the move and both end up at Anfield if there’s a major shake up to Slot’s attack.

Most Liverpool fans will surely just be hoping that Salah ends up staying and signing a new contract, as the Egypt international remains one of the very finest players in world football.

Still, Guler and Yildiz are two exciting talents who could end up being fine long-term replacements.