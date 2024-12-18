Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones celebrates scoring a goal. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has revealed how he’s helped Curtis Jones become a ‘more effective’ midfielder for Liverpool.

A product of the club’s youth system, Jones has made 152 appearances for the Reds to date, notching 18 goals and 18 assists.

However, Jones often struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp, instead coming in for a couple of games before dropping to the bench.

That has all changed this season, with 12 of Jones’ 19 appearances in all competitions coming from the start — including 10 Premier League and Champions League starts combined.

Jones has registered two goals and three assists during that time, while he’s first among Reds players with 100+ minutes for final third passes completed (15.91) per 90 minutes.

That form has helped Jones pick up his first two senior caps for England, scoring on his debut in a 3-0 Uefa Nations League win over Greece in November and playing 79 minutes in a 5-0 thrashing of Ireland.

Curtis Jones goes back to basics for Liverpool resurgence

Jones has undoubtedly upped his level since Slot’s arrival over the summer.

The Dutch manager has now opened up on how he’s helped the 23-year-old up his level by making things ‘more simple’.

“He enjoys to play football every day, always with a smile. He always wants the ball. We had a struggle together. In my opinion, he touched the ball too much, but now he plays more simple, and that makes him more effective in what he does,” Slot said (via TBR).

“Good work rate, good person as well, good player, he always wants the ball and he’s so comfortable when he has it. I think that’s what makes him an all-round midfielder at the moment for us and for England as well.”