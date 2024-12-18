€60m offer prepared: Liverpool rival Arsenal for 23-year-old with 15 G/A already this season

Charles de Ketelaere in action for Atalanta against Roma (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to try making a €60million bid for the transfer of Atalanta playmaker Charles De Ketelaere.

The talented Belgium international has been on fire this season, contributing a hugely impressive six goals and nine assists in all competitions so far this term.

De Ketelaere has also attracted Arsenal’s interest in recent times, with the 23-year-old now back to his best after a difficult spell at AC Milan.

Liverpool ready to HIJACK deal for top Chelsea target!

It’s long been felt that De Ketelaere could have a great career ahead of him, but it looked like it could be a challenge for him to bounce back when he flopped at Milan as a youngster.

Now approaching his peak years, it looks like we’re starting to see the best of De Ketelaere, who can play as a number 10 or up front to good effect.

Report claims Liverpool are ready to move for Charles De Ketelaere

According to Todo Fichajes, Liverpool are lining up a €60m offer to try to sign De Ketelaere, who looks like he’d surely be a terrific addition to Arne Slot’s squad.

The Reds currently have Mohamed Salah nearing the end of his contract, so could do well to start thinking about signings to strengthen their attack in case they lose the Egypt international on a free transfer.

De Ketelaere looks like he’d surely be a good fit for Arne Slot’s side, but could other big names also be in the running for his signature?

Arsenal would also surely do well to bring in De Ketelaere, who looks like he’d give Mikel Arteta something a bit different in the attacking midfield department.

AFC currently look a little overly reliant on Martin Odegaard in that area of the pitch, and De Ketelaere could help with that, whilst also possibly offering an alternative to the inconsistent Kai Havertz up front.