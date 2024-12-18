Statement of intent: Chelsea directors feel they’ve pulled off an important deal

Chelsea FC logo (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s directors are reportedly very happy to have pulled off what they feel is a statement of intent with a new contract for Josh Acheampong.

The Blues have today confirmed that the talented 18-year-old has committed his future to the club with a new deal, and there’s further insight on this from The Athletic.

The report explains that the likes of Joe Shields and Paul Winstanley feel they’ve made a real statement of intent by managing to keep hold of Acheampong, so fans will undoubtedly be delighted to hear about this level of excitement from inside the club.

Chelsea have done well in recent times to build around talented young players, whether through their own academy or by bringing them in in the transfer market.

So it speaks volumes that the key figures in charge of this at Chelsea are so happy with the new contract for Acheampong, who is surely going to have a very bright future at Stamford Bridge.

Josh Acheampong knocking on the Chelsea first-team door

We haven’t seen that much of the young Englishman in the Chelsea first-team yet, but The Athletic report that Enzo Maresca could use him soon.

Acheampong will face a lot of competition for a place in this CFC team, with Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile all currently looking like pretty strong options in defence.

Acheampong has plenty of time to develop and stake a claim though, and Chelsea fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on his progress.

Even if Maresca doesn’t find room for Acheampong on a regular basis that soon, there’s always the option of going out on loan before returning more ready to challenge for a place, just as Colwill did with his spell at Brighton a couple of years ago.