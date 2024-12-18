“Chelsea career is over” – Enzo Maresca makes big statement on Mykhailo Mudryk failed drug test

The Chelsea career of Mykhailo Mudryk is in doubt. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea fans were shocked this week as news emerged that Mykhailo Mudryk had tested positive for a banned substance and will be suspended from competing until further notice.

The Ukrainian has missed the London club’s last five games and has not featured since a Europa Conference League match at Heidenheim on November 28. This was out down to illness, but there are suspicions that it could have been related to the failed test.

Chelsea confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday, while Mudryk is currently waiting on the result of a ‘B’ sample and whether it confirms the findings of his ‘A’ sample.

The winger has been suspended in the meantime and this is a situation that could ruin his football career.

Enzo Maresca believes that this is not the end for the 23-year-old and showed the player support during his latest press conference.

Enzo Maresca shows support to Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk

Maresca has not been using Mudryk as a main star so far this season with the winger mostly featuring in the cup competitions. The Ukraine international has played 15 times for the Blues, contributing with three goals and five assists.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Maresca has shown his support for the 23-year-old and does not believe his career is over.

“We all support Mudryk,” The Italian coach said via Fabrizio Romano. “The situation is a bit more clear. We have a statement from the club, who have already said what we need to say.

“So there is not anything to add. All the players inside the training ground support and trust Misha.”

The Chelsea boss continued by saying via Fabrizio Romano: “We all believe Mudryk is innocent. For sure he will come back.

“I don’t think Misha’s Chelsea career is over. I think he will come back.

“We don’t know when, that is the only doubt we have at this moment. But for sure, he will be back.”