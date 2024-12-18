How to get tickets for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

President Gianni Infantino presents The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw at Telemundo Studios on December 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

The FIFA Club World Cup doesn’t kick-off until June 14, 2025 when a brand new format of the tournament will see 32 teams battle it out for the trophy.

Previously, the FIFA Club World Cup has been a tournament between the winners of the six continental confederations; AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA, as well as the host nation’s league champions.

Given that the 32 teams involved in the 2025 edition have been drawn from across the world, there is sure to be global interest and a huge demand for tickets.

Where is the FIFA Club World Cup being played?

The first match of the tournament will take place at Hard Rock Stadium between Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami and Al Ahly, whilst the final is due to be played at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey on July 13, 2025.

There are 12 stadiums in total that will be used as venues for 48 group stage matches; Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, TQL Stadium – Cincinnati, Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, Rose Bowl Stadium – Los Angeles, Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, GEODIS Park – Nashville, MetLife Stadium – New York, New Jersey, Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Inter&Co Stadium – Orlando, Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Lumen Field – Seattle and Audi Field – Washington, D.C.

Who is playing in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

There are 32 teams that have qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. They are; Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders, Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica, Flamengo, Esperance Sportive, Chelsea, Club Leon, River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey, Inter Milan, Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns, Man City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus, Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca and Salzburg.

Where to buy FIFA Club World Cup tickets

An exclusive 48-hour presale window opened on Tuesday, 17 December to give the 12 host venues the opportunity to reward their customers through loyalty programmes or promotional activities.

The first phase of sales to the general public begins on Thursday, 19 December at 16:00 CET via FIFA.com/tickets.

Tickets for all of the 48 group stage matches are expected to be very popular and will be sold on a first-come, first served basis. They will be available until either Tuesday, 14 January, 2025 at 16:00 CET, or until they are sold out, whichever is the sooner.

The general public can buy tickets for the knockout stages from Thursday, 16 January, which coincides with the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour.

Further information on hospitality packages will follow at FIFA.com/tickets in due course.

How much are FIFA Club World Cup tickets?

Prices for group stage games will start at $30 (£23 at the current exchange rate via XE.com) for Category 4 tickets.

There has also been a certain amount of tickets put aside for supporters of the clubs involved, and these will also be available via FIFA.com/tickets from Thursday, 19 December, 16:00 CET, and through special access provided by the respective clubs.

Conditional tickets for fans to take them through the knockout stages and right up to the final are also available, starting at $36/£28.

