100% shot accuracy, 83% pass rate: Mikel Arteta heaps praise on one Arsenal star after Crystal Palace win

Mikel Arteta has been praising Gabriel Jesus. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have advanced to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup as the Gunners needed to come from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

Jakub Kiwior made a huge error for the opening goal of the contest, which allowed Jean-Philippe Mateta to give the Eagles the lead with just four minutes on the clock.

It looked for a while that the North London club would be exiting the competition but Gabriel Jesus would step up to send Arsenal through to the next round. The Brazilian would score a hat-trick, which has come in the midst of the forward being in poor form and links away from Arsenal.

In addition to this, the 27-year-old’s numbers against Crystal Palace were impressive. Jesus completed 20 out of his 223 passes, hit all five of his shots on target, had 48 touches and won one foul for his team.

Fans of the club will hope that this performance helps the Brazilian kick on at the Emirates this season and Mikel Arteta was full of praise for the former Man City star after the full-time whistle.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Gabriel Jesus

Knowing how much Jesus has struggled for Arsenal this season, especially in front of goal, Arteta was keen to sing his praises in his post-match interview.

“It is about confidence. When you haven’t scored a goal for almost a year, it is tough,” the Spanish star said on Sky Sports when asked about the 27-year-old. “Gabby is someone that wants to do more. He wants to work hard and help the team in any way.

“Today he got rewarded. The movement, the quality of his touches, the way he finished the actions; it is a big, big thing for him. We got Gabby back at his best and at that level, he can really deliver for us.”