Video: Arsenal star linked with move away makes huge error in EFL Cup clash

Jakub Kiwior in action for Arsenal against Crystal Palace. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal were in action against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and the Gunners fell behind in the clash due to a big error from Jakub Kiwior

This season has been an up-and-down campaign for the North London outfit and heading into the EFL Cup clash, Arsenal fans would have viewed the competition as a good chance to win a trophy, which have been hard to come by lately given the dominance of Man City in the English game.

Those hopes were put on ice very quickly as Crystal Palace took the lead in the contest after just four minutes through Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The striker went through on the Arsenal goal after getting onto the end of a Dean Henderson long ball, which Kiwior did not deal with. The Arsenal defender made a mess of the situation as he tried to head it clear, completely missing the ball whilst being the last man back.

It was a poor moment for the Polish star but errors like this can be expected when not playing regularly.

What a start for Crystal Palace! ? Jean-Philippe Mateta puts them ahead after three minutes! ? pic.twitter.com/buPaHqf4p2 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 18, 2024

Will Jakub Kiwior leave Arsenal in January?

Kiwior has not been a major part of Mikel Arteta’s plans at Arsenal this season, although a recent report stated that the Spaniard hopes to keep the 24-year-old at the Emirates beyond January.

The Polish star has featured 13 times for the North London outfit during the first half of the current campaign but has spent the majority of the term on the bench. This has resulted in several clubs becoming interested in the defender and it remains to be seen if he will move in January.

AC Milan are one club looking into a deal for Kiwior, with Napoli, Bologna, Juventus, Villarreal and Marseille also keen on the Arsenal star.

A move for the defender could be beneficial to his career but it remains to be seen if Arteta lets him go as the 24-year-old’s versatility could be very useful as the campaign progresses.