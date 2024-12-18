Chelsea already planning January deal with Arsenal as ace set for move across London

The January transfer window is only a couple of weeks away from opening and it seems that Arsenal are ready to sign Chelsea’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The Blues are open to offers as the midfielder hasn’t hit the heights expected and they hope to recoup their investment.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall set for Chelsea exit

Enzo Maresca has already made two Chelsea players available for sale and another Chelsea star has been suspended, but at 26 years of age, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall needs to be playing regularly.

Five Premier League appearances out of a total in 14 in all competitions (transfermarkt) isn’t enough for the player to be making his mark at Stamford Bridge.

Though the West Londoners seem to feel Dewsbury-Hall is surplus to requirements, he has a number of clubs ready to offer him a way out.

Arsenal, who have recently done transfer business with Chelsea via Raheem Sterling’s summer loan switch appear to be favourites for the midfielder’s services according to CaughtOffside sources.

However, there are a large number of other clubs waiting in the shadows for developments.

A number of clubs circling for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Sources have also advanced that Leicester City, Fulham, Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Manchester United are all maintaining a watching brief.

Any one of the interested parties would be able to capitalise on the young midfielder’s development, given that it would appear that he remains a second choice for Enzo Maresca.

If the player himself is willing to make a leap away, it could be an important turning point in his career.

Since being the main man at Leicester City under Maresca, his stock has quickly fallen after competition for places has become that much more intense at Chelsea.

Therefore, a move is sure to benefit all parties, both financially and from a playing perspective.