Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool warm up. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images,)

Liverpool’s talismanic front man, Mo Salah, has seemingly made a final decision on his future at the club ahead of the January transfer window.

For some while now, the futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been a huge topic of debate.

All three are out of contract next summer, and the lack of information coming out of the club in terms of whether extensions will or have been offered has led to continuous rumours that it could be the end of the road at Anfield for the trio.

Liverpool agree new contract with Mo Salah

CaughtOffside sources, however, understand that Liverpool have taken an important step in renewing the Egyptian King’s contract, and are set to announce in December that they have agreed a new two-year deal with the 32-year-old.

This will therefore ensure that he will remain at the club and continue as one of the team’s key players.

Sources have further advanced that Liverpool president, John Henry, has stated that Salah’s stay is of great importance for the club and that the deal will be advantageous for all concerned.

Mo Salah reiterates commitment to Liverpool

It’s understood that Salah will soon publicly reiterate his commitment to Liverpool and explain fully why he has decided to stay on at Anfield rather than accede to the overtures of the likes of Al Hilal, FC Barcelona, Juventus, Al Nassr, Inter Miami, Al Ittihad, Al Ahli and Zamalek, all of whom he is understood to have thanked for their interest.

The news that Salah is to extend his stay is surely the best Christmas present that the club and its supporters could hope for.

It may well encourage both van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold to also put pen to paper rather than seeking their futures elsewhere.