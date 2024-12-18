Exclusive: Liverpool improve contract offer for star name, but club prepare for January meeting

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool (Photo by Eric Alonso, Alex Pantling, Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool have improved their contract offer to star player Trent Alexander-Arnold, but it’s still not clear if he’s ready to accept the proposal as Real Madrid continue to hover.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Real Madrid have a meeting scheduled for January in order to step up their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold, who remains one of their top priority targets.

Talks have been ongoing for months, but Real Madrid now hope for an early January meeting with Alexander-Arnold’s entourage in order to speed things up, CaughtOffside understands.

Liverpool move ahead of Chelsea in race to sign Premier League star!

Liverpool, for their part, have offered the England international a four-year contract worth around €20m per year, with no final decision from the player yet.

Can Liverpool keep their star trio?

Liverpool fans will be desperate for positive news on Alexander-Arnold, but there’s also Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to think about, as they’re also due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that talks with Salah are now progressing positively, with the likely outcome looking like a two-year contract with the option of a third year, though there are still some final details to clarify.

It is also understood that LFC have set a deadline for this to be completed by the end of 2024 so that the club can put this saga to rest and fully focus on what could be a hugely successful season on the pitch.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached by then after what have felt like quite complicated talks, but things seem more positive now than they did a few weeks ago.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, has given his priority to staying at Anfield, though he’s also keen, like Salah, on a deal running for at least two years and on favourable financial conditions.

It could be a bit of a gamble by Liverpool to invest too much for too long in two ageing players, but both will surely feel justified in their demands after performing so well for Arne Slot’s in-form side this season.