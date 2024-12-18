West Ham defender Luizao. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

West Ham will only sanction a loan departure for Luizao if the player’s wages are paid in full, according to reports.

The 22-year-old joined the Hammers in January 2023 after impressing across 20 games for Sao Paulo.

Enzo Maresca worried about one Chelsea player, West Ham could provide transfer solution!

However, Luizao is yet to make a senior appearance for West Ham, instead playing 48 times for the club’s U21 side, scoring four times along the way.

There was plenty of interest in Luizao from clubs in his native Brazil during the summer but despite leaving him off their Premier League squad list, the Hammers failed to secure a sale.

That interest has not died off, however.

Recent reports have linked the likes of Gremio, Bahia and Internacional with a move for the centre-back, with his agent even talking up his player’s appetite for the latter.

“We’ve had enquiries from various clubs in Brazil, including Inter [Internacional]. But we don’t have anything official from any club, just enquiries about interest and salary. Today West Ham are loaning him out with an option to buy,” he said.

“But who wouldn’t want to play for Inter? Today we’re more for the clubs than for ourselves.

“Inter actually approached us in the last window and didn’t make a move, there was another preference. But we’re open, if Inter make it official we won’t waste any time.”

Luizao to leave West Ham on loan

Recent reports have backed up Luizao’s agent’s claims, with Trivela (via Sport Witness) stating West Ham are happy to let the defender leave on loan in January.

However, there is a catch, with the Hammers only willing to sanction such a move if his entire salary package is covered by the receiving club.

That would be no small sum to a Brazilian club, with Luizao currently pocketing £20,000 per week according to Salary Sport.

Trivela’s report also states that Atletico-MG, Vasco and Corinthians have all lodged enquiries at the London Stadium.