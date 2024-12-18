Main club linked to Man United’s Marcus Rashford have now lost interest

Marcus Rashford in action for Man United. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The future of Marcus Rashford is up in the air after events over the last week but the Man United star does not have many options should he leave Old Trafford in 2025.

The winger is going through a difficult time in his career as the 27-year-old has been in poor form in Manchester across the last two seasons with the player continuing to search for the performances he displayed during the 2022/23 campaign.

Rashford was left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad for the Manchester Derby on Sunday with the Portuguese coach stating that his decision was due to the training standards, amongst other reasons.

In the aftermath of the dramatic win for the Red Devils, the 27-year-old has admitted that he is now ready to leave Old Trafford in search of a new challenge, however, there are not many options available to the United winger.

Man United already have a replacement in mind for Marcus Rashford

The Englishman is out of form, on big wages and would cost a large transfer fee. PSG have held a long-term interest in Rashford but it now seems that the Ligue 1 champions no longer see the appeal in the United academy graduate.

PSG have lost interest in Marcus Rashford

According to The Athletic, PSG’s interest in Rashford has cooled significantly as the French giants have been taking their project in a new direction by signing younger players rather than established stars.

Saudi Arabia has also been tipped as a potential destination for Rashford, however, the report states that Saudi clubs believe that the 27-year-old’s stock has dropped and therefore, have no interest in bringing him to the Middle East.

This is a sad situation that Rashford finds himself in as the winger was once viewed as one of England’s most exciting talents.