Premier League manager responds to transfer availability of Man United’s Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford and Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford looks like he’s going to be on the market soon, so it’s not too surprising to see other managers being asked about him as an option.

That question has now been put to Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, who instantly looked to distance himself and his club from a possible move for the England international.

One imagines there are a few Spurs fans who’d take Rashford, who has had a great career in the Premier League, but it’s also surely very premature to start talking about his next move.

Arsenal to gamble on Marcus Rashford?!

Even if Rashford himself has come out and said in an interview with Henry Winter that he expects it’s time for him to try a new challenge, Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim has suggested he’d like to keep the player and help him get back to his best.

Ange Postecoglou won’t be drawn into Marcus Rashford speculation

Postecoglou clearly wasn’t in the mood to discuss a possible Spurs move for Rashford, as per Fabrizio Romano in the video below…

??? Ange Postecoglou on Marcus Rashford: “There’s always noise about Man United, where have you been? No interest, do NOT care”. “He’s a Man United player, very good player. I have no real desire to examine any it further”.@BeanymanSports ? pic.twitter.com/x0ob0WWSAR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2024

Postecoglou might change his tune later on as we edge closer to January, but for now it’s not surprising to see the Australian tactician do his best to dampen these links.

In general, it will be interesting to see if THFC have a busy January, and one imagines there’s surely a chance the north Londoners will be looking to strengthen their attack.

Tottenham aren’t having the best season, so there’s surely work to be done on this squad, and there’s surely a chance Rashford would view the move as a tempting challenge.

The 27-year-old hasn’t been at his best for a while now, but it could be that a change of scene is just what he needs, and the style of play at Tottenham looks like it could be a good fit for him.