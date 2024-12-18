Instant upgrade: Man United set sights on exciting £48m transfer to replace Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United will need to replace Marcus Rashford and it looks like they’ve found an ideal option who’d surely end up being an upgrade.

Rashford has now confirmed that he’s ready to leave Man Utd after plenty of speculation recently that his time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

The England international was left out of the Red Devils’ squad to take on Manchester City at the weekend, with new manager Ruben Amorim making a big decision early on in his time in charge.

Rashford’s form has been well below par for over a year now, so United fans will probably agree that it’s time to make a change.

Nico Williams transfer eyed to replace Marcus Rashford

It seems United also have an exciting target in mind to come in on that left-hand side to replace Rashford, with Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is in their sights.

Williams has looked like one of Europe’s top attacking talents in recent times, with the Spain international lighting up Euro 2024 in the summer as he played a starring role in his country’s victory in the tournament.

The 22-year-old is now surely ready to make the step up to a bigger club, and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League.

Blessed with great skill on the ball and an eye for goal, Williams looks like just what Amorim needs to improve this struggling United side in attack.

Fichajes note that Williams has a €58m (£48m) release clause, which means he’s also surely one of the more affordable options on the market at the moment.

Williams has also been linked with Arsenal and other top clubs in recent times, but it would surely be hard to say no if an historic side like United came in with an offer.