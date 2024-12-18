Journalist claims Man Utd are “strongly interested” in transfer of player with Ruben Amorim connection

Raphinha and Nuno Mendes (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly strongly interested in the potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes.

The Portugal international is one of a few names on Man Utd’s radar at the moment as new manager Ruben Amorim looks to strengthen that area of his squad.

Mendes has shone at PSG, and the Ligue 1 giants are keen to tie him down to a new contract as his current deal is due to expire in summer 2026.

See below as Florian Plettenberg provides the latest details on Mendes’ future on his official account on X, pointing out that the 22-year-old also shares an agent with Red Devils manager Amorim…

?? Manchester United remain strongly interested in Nuno #Mendes as revealed in our show three weeks ago ?? ?? Paris Saint-Germain want to extend with Mendes beyond 2026, but I’ve been told that it is currently not planned for him to sign soon, as there are many top suitors.… pic.twitter.com/EBKb9yyWpB — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 18, 2024

Mendes could certainly be an exciting option for United, giving them a clear upgrade on someone like Luke Shaw, who has struggled with both fitness and form for some time now.

Nuno Mendes transfer: The ideal option for Manchester United?

MUFC fans will all have their own ideas about who’d be the best left-back signing, and it’s worth noting that Plettenberg also mentions two exciting talents in Alphonso Davies and Theo Hernandez.

Still, Mendes perhaps looks the best fit for Amorim’s style of football, as his attacking qualities mean he could thrive in a left wing-back role for the United manager.

Mendes’ contract situation could also mean he’s available for a cut-price fee in the months ahead, as PSG won’t want to run the risk of losing him on a free in a year and a half.

United are having a difficult season, even if Amorim’s side enjoyed a surprise 2-1 win away to rivals Manchester City in the Manchester Derby at the weekend, so there’s surely going to be a big effort to make changes to this squad soon.

Amorim has inherited a difficult situation at Old Trafford, and he’d surely welcome a signing like Mendes to fit into his system.