Pep Guardiola sets his sights on one-goal striker for Man City

An AI generated image of Pep Guardiola holding a Brighton shirt. Photo credit: Grok/X and CaughtOffside

Pep Guardiola needs to find solutions to Man City’s woeful form of late, and one of those might be, surprisingly, to sign striker, Evan Ferguson, from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old has seemingly fallen out of favour under Fabian Hurzeler, and the lack of confidence which comes as a result of being left on the sidelines is noticeable in his goals output this season; just one according to transfermarkt.

What next for Pep Guardiola and Evan Ferguson?

For Evan Ferguson, just to play regularly at this point is surely the goal, and City’s arch rivals, Man United, are apparently looking at him to replace Marcus Rashford.

There are multiple issues for Pep Guardiola to address at the Etihad Stadium, and the Man City manager has been showing signs of stress recently.

In the short term results need to change and perhaps the sale and purchase of players come into that. Give Me Sport note City’s interest in Ferguson, and though a January loan is far from a foregone conclusion, it’s an option for the serial Premier League winners.

In the slightly longer term, one of the issues that Man City supporters will want to know about is how to buy tickets to the Club World Cup.

That said, if the current form continues, it’s arguable the faithful might decide to save their hard-earned.

Pep Guardiola has to find solutions at Man City

The Catalan coach has never had to deal with such a poor run of form over an extended period at any time during his career in the dugout.

It’s little wonder then that he looks like a man out of ideas and who is effectively blaming himself for where Man City find themselves at present.

"I'm the boss, I'm the manager and I'm not good enough." Pep Guardiola in his post match press conference after the Manchester derby defeat ?? pic.twitter.com/EUOW1Yr5Rm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 15, 2024

Nevertheless, he does urgently need to find solutions to turn Man City’s season around, and it remains to be seen if Evan Ferguson forms part of those plans.