Report: Arsenal rival Manchester United for transfer of “very intelligent” versatile attacker

Mikel Arteta and Randal Kolo Muani (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, along with their Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The France international looks like someone who could realistically be available in the upcoming January transfer window due to his lack of playing time at PSG, and it’s easy to imagine him reviving his career if given the right opportunity.

Both Arsenal and Man Utd have issues up front at the moment, so an intelligent and versatile attacking talent like Kolo Muani could be just what they need.

The Gunners are now being linked with Kolo Muani by Fichajes as they state that PSG could make him available on loan this winter, most likely with the option to make the deal permanent.

United are also mentioned as one to watch in the report, but one imagines most players would favour a move to the Emirates Stadium right now as it’s been another chaotic season at Old Trafford.

Randal Kolo Muani needs to choose Arsenal over Man United

This looks like being an important point in Kolo Muani’s career, with the 26-year-old struggling to show the best version of himself at the Parc des Princes, meaning his next move will be a particularly important one.

Arsenal are on the right track under Mikel Arteta, so could be a good destination for Kolo Muani, who would also surely get plenty of opportunities to play either up front or wide on the left due to the unconvincing form of the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

As much as United might soon improve under exciting new manager Ruben Amorim, it’s still a project that is a long way from getting going, and that probably wouldn’t make for an ideal environment for Kolo Muani right now.

What kind of player is Kolo Muani?

Capable of playing out wide or up front, Kolo Muani’s former manager Oliver Glasner has previously explained how he likes to make the best use of this “intelligent” attacking player.

“For me, he isn’t a wide player. The conventional winger is Ousmane Dembele. I needed to see a Kolo Muani who scored goals, and out wide, he made lots of assists, but he scored very little,” Glasner was quoted by Get French Football News.

“So he needed to be in the middle. But you can’t ask him to be static. I don’t think he’s at his best like that. He isn’t a physical striker like Olivier Giroud for example, he needs to use his pace. He is very intelligent with his movement, he also improved a lot with his left foot last season.”

Glasner, now at Crystal Palace, worked with Kolo Muani at Eintracht Frankfurt, which is arguably where we’ve seen the best of the player, so these could be useful words for Arsenal and United to consider if they do get him.