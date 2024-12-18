Arne Slot includes interesting name on Liverpool bench for Southampton clash

Arne Slot has shown faith in Rio Ngumoha. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are in action against Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and Arne Slot has made a big statement by including Rio Ngumoha on the bench for the clash at St Mary’s.

The defending champions are looking to bring the EFL Cup back to Anfield again this season as the Merseyside club look to continue their impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign with a win over the Saints.

Liverpool currently sit top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables and in order to achieve this, Slot has not rotated much.

The Carabao Cup provides the Dutch coach with a chance to give some of his fringe players minutes and there is an interesting name on the Merseyside club’s bench.

Slot has included highly-rated wonderkid Rio Ngumoha in his squad for the trip to Southampton and the 16-year-old could make his debut for Liverpool on Wednesday night, which will be a huge moment in his career.

Team news is IN for our Carabao Cup quarter-final ? #SOULIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 18, 2024

Who is Liverpool star Rio Ngumoha?

Liverpool signed Ngumoha during the summer from Chelsea as the Merseyside club were looking to add to the talent in their academy. The 16-year-old has become part of the Reds’ under-18s squad for the current campaign and has already featured 13 times across several competitions.

The Englishman is a left-winger and arrived a Liverpool with a big reputation as Chelsea were big fans of the youngster and were not happy to see Ngumoha go. The reason for the player leaving Stamford Bridge was due to the failure to agree terms of a new deal, reported The Liverpool Echo, which is an opportunity the Reds pounced on.

Man United were very keen on Rio Ngumoha during the summer

Ngumoha will be eager to show the world what he is about should he receive minutes against Southampton and this could be the start of an incredible story for the talented winger at Anfield.