Talks held: Man United & Chelsea transfer target given contract warning by Barcelona

Barcelona and Man United club badges (Photo by David Ramos, Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Barcelona have reportedly fired a warning to defender Ronald Araujo about committing to signing a new contract soon, and it seems he’s ready to do so.

Talks are said to have taken place between Barca president Joan Laporta and Araujo, with everything now described as being back on track for the Uruguay international to agree a new deal and stay at the Nou Camp.

That’s according to a report from Sport, who also add that similar conversations have happened between Barcelona and midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Man United take a step CLOSER to signing Premier League midfielder

Araujo apparently had offers on the table to leave Barcelona, according to Sport, while our understand recently was that both Manchester United and Chelsea were monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation.

Araujo has been a key player for Barcelona and makes sense as someone who’d be of interest to other big clubs, with Man Utd and Chelsea seemingly considering him as an option due to his current contract being due to expire in summer 2026.

Ronald Araujo now looks set to stay at Barcelona

It now seems, however, that Araujo is expected to put pen to paper on a new contract with Barcelona, so that’s a big boost for the Catalan giants and their project.

Araujo could undoubtedly have been a useful signing for United at the moment after their poor run of form, with the club surely in need of an upgrade on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Still, the Red Devils might also do well to focus on other positions after bringing in both Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro during the summer, giving Ruben Amorim plenty of depth in defence.

Chelsea, meanwhile, might also have benefited from the signing of Araujo, who could be seen as a significant upgrade on the likes of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, while Wesley Fofana has done well but has had problems with injuries.