Ruben Amorim makes huge Alejandro Garnacho decision which hints at future plans

Alejandro Garnacho in action for Man United. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

It has been a crazy week in the life of Alejandro Garnacho following the youngster being dropped for the Manchester Derby last Sunday.

The 20-year-old, alongside Marcus Rashford, were left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad to face Man City with the Portuguese coach explaining that the pair had not met training standards, amid other things.

This resulted in rumours linking Garnacho to Atletico Madrid, however, it looks like the youngster has a future at Old Trafford.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Argentina international has been recalled to the Man United squad for their Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham on Thursday, which suggests that Amorim is willing to give the winger a chance to prove himself again.

Ruben Amorim clears Alejandro Garnacho in leaked team news investigation

If things go well from here, the 20-year-old will certainly have a future at Man United and it is just a matter of Amorim extracting the maximum out of the winger’s talent.

The Carabao Cup provides Man United’s new coach with a chance to mark the opening phase of his reign with a trophy and Garnacho will certainly want to play a big role in that and could be out to prove a point in North London.

Man United need to get the best out of Alejandro Garnacho

Garnacho’s week got crazier on Tuesday as the Man United star was awarded the Puskas Award for his incredible overhead kick goal against Everton last season. The strike at Goodison Park showed how special the Argentina international can be and Amorim will likely take the youngster to new heights.

The 20-year-old is a special talent but has been operating in a culture that is not used to winning and has low standards.

Amorim is expected to change this around the Manchester club, which could bring out the best in the United star.