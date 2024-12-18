“I expect…” – Ruben Amorim lays out two challenges to Marcus Rashford following exit hint

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has given the perfect response to Marcus Rashford hinting that he’s looking to leave Old Trafford.

The Portuguese tactician has been dealt a difficult start at Man Utd, inheriting a struggling squad from Erik ten Hag, and now having to deal with a star name in Rashford basically confirming that he wants out.

Still, Amorim has dealt with questions about Rashford well, saying he’d like to see the England international stay, whilst also challenging him to win his place back in the team by performing at his best in training.

See below for two of Amorim’s key quotes as relayed by Fabrizio Romano on X…

Amorim surely faces a big challenge to get the best out of Rashford again, but perhaps it’s not something we should rule out just yet.

The 27-year-old is, after all, a world class talent on his day, and was on fire in that 2022/23 campaign before the surprise slump he suffered last season, and which has dragged on into this one.

Marcus Rashford transfer: What’s the Man United star said about his future?

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring for Man United against Everton
Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring for Man United against Everton (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Rashford has made it clear he sees his future away from United, having been quoted by Henry Winter yesterday as saying he felt it was time for a change.

“For me, personally, I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford said.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Man United. That’s me as a person. I will always be a Red.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

One imagines numerous top clubs will now be on alert for Rashford, who could perhaps just need a new club and new environment to help him rediscover his best form.

