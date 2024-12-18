Major Liverpool star to remain at Anfield and plans to reject Real Madrid in 2025

Ryan Gravenberch in Liverpool training. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The 2024/25 campaign has been the best in the career of Ryan Gravenberch so far and the Dutch star has no plans to leave Liverpool, despite interest from Real Madrid.

Gravenberch moved to Anfield last summer as part of a £34.2m deal with Bayern Munich as the former Ajax star failed to progress at the Bundesliga club.

The midfielder made a slow start to life on Merseyside last season and was not a major part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Liverpool. However, Arne Slot has found a way to bring the best out of the Netherlands international.

Jamie Carragher has been praising Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberhc this week

The Reds were in the market for a new number six ahead of the 2024/25 campaign with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi being the top target for the Premier League giants.

Having failed to land the Euro 2024 winner, Gravenberch was given the chance to prove himself in the role, and it is fair to say that the Dutch talent has grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

The former Ajax star has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season and that has caught the attention of Real Madrid, while Gravenberch has received high praise from Arne Slot.

Ryan Gravenberch has no plans to leave Liverpool

It was reported last week that Real Madrid have shown an interest in Gravenberch and that the 22-year-old could be used as part of a swap deal for Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The Reds tried to sign the French star during the summer of 2022 before the 24-year-old opted to move to Spain from Monaco, however, they are very unlikely to move on from the Netherlands star in 2025 given his current importance.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Gravenberch is not considering leaving Liverpool anytime soon and there are no plans or discussions regarding a transfer in the winter or summer.

Liverpool also have no intention of pursuing a swap deal involving Tchouameni as Slot continues to develop his current number six.