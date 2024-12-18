£120k-p/w Newcastle star now unhappy under Howe

Sandro Tonali with his Newcastle teammates (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has reportedly become unsettled at the club and is now open to a move away from St James’ Park.

A report from Sky Sports’ Sacha Tavolieri claims that Tonali is attracting interest from Juventus, and that the player himself would be keen to make the move back to Serie A.

Tonali previously looked like a hugely exciting young talent at AC Milan, and although he started brightly at Newcastle, his form has faded.

It seems the Italy international is not happy under Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and he’s homesick for his native Italy.

Contact has already been made between Juventus and the 24-year-old’s entourage, and it seems this could now be set to pave the way for him to make the move to Turin.

Sandro Tonali wants out of Newcastle United

Tonali might be keen on leaving NUFC, but it seems the club aren’t ready to sanction a loan deal, so Juventus and any other suitors will have to come up with a tempting enough financial offer.

It remains to be seen what Juve can afford, but it perhaps makes sense that they’re in the market for a new midfielder.

Douglas Luiz joined them from Aston Villa in the summer, but has mostly found himself out of favour with manager Thiago Motta.

That could mean there’s room for someone like Tonali to come in, and perhaps for Luiz to already make a speedy exit from Juve.

Newcastle fans will perhaps be disappointed that things couldn’t work out better with Tonali, though they have other strong midfield options at the club such as Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

If they can get a decent fee for Tonali then Newcastle should be able to move on from this and find a solid replacement, or else invest in another area of their squad.