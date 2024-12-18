Forget Darwin Nunez: Liverpool star shows why major club want him with role in opening goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold skill against Southampton. (Pictures by Sky Sports)

Liverpool took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break of their EFL Cup clash with Southampton with the opening goal coming courtesy of Darwin Nunez.

The Reds have made an incredible start to life under Arne Slot as the Merseyside club currently sit top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

The Carabao Cup is likely the lowest trophy on the Dutch coach’s list of priorities, however, being defending champions, the former Feyenoord boss has been taking the competition seriously.

Slot played a strong line-up against Southampton on Wednesday night and it was two of his biggest stars that played a role in the opening goal of the night.

Trent Alexander-Arnold produced an incredible piece of skill to get away from two Saints stars before his pass eventually found its way to Nunez, who finished clinically.

The goal shows exactly why Real Madrid want Alexander-Arnold as as the right-back continues to be linked with a move away from Liverpool. The 26-year-old is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and there has been no sign of a new deal heading into 2025.

Darwin Núñez with a great finish to give Liverpool the lead against Southampton ? pic.twitter.com/UuOy8YB2HR — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 18, 2024

Will Trent Alexander-Arnold leave Liverpool in 2025?

Liverpool are likely to be working hard on trying to agree a new contract with Alexander-Arnold behind the scenes as the right-back is a generational talent in his position.

The England star has recently stated that negotiations regarding his contract will not play out in public, which has not eased Liverpool fans’ fears amid links to Real Madrid.

Liverpool have Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement in mind

The right-back has won everything at Anfield and may want a new challenge in his career. The Englishman is also very close friends with Jude Bellingham, who is currently displaying his talent in Madrid.

The likelihood of Alexander-Arnold signing a new contract is high, with moments like the Darwin Nunez goal highlighting why Real Madrid are interested in the Reds defender.