New details give Manchester United significant transfer boost in pursuit of PL midfielder

Ruben Amorim and Tyler Dibling (Photo by Michael Regan, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United may reportedly have been handed a significant boost in their transfer pursuit of Southampton midfield wonderkid Tyler Dibling.

The talented 18-year-old has attracted plenty of interest from big clubs in recent times, with sources informing CaughtOffside that Man Utd have been keeping an eye on him, along with others such as Chelsea and Newcastle United.

There’s now more information emerging as talkSPORT claim Dibling remains on the Red Devils’ radar, and that he’s also stalled on talks over a new contract at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Man United enter the race for TOP Real Madrid target

The report states that Dibling feels disrespected by Southampton, so it looks like he’s taken a step closer to leaving the club for pastures new.

Dibling last extended his contract in early 2023, and he’s still tied down until 2027, but this development will surely encourage clubs to make a move for him as he’s clearly unsettled.

Where next for Saints wonderkid Tyler Dibling?

Southampton have often cashed in on their talented young players in the past, so it could be that they’re heading for something similar here with Dibling.

The England Under-21 international clearly has huge potential, and he won’t want to waste that at a struggling club who will most likely be going back down to the Championship at the end of this campaign.

United could be a tempting opportunity for Dibling, who will surely want to be playing at the very highest level, and who could get the chance to develop under an exciting coach in Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

MUFC are surely going to change their transfer strategy and move more towards signings like this instead of ready-made superstars, as so many of those have ended up failing in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Dibling looks like just the kind of smart signing for the future that United need in order to rebuild and catch up with their rivals.