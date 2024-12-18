‘Disrespected’ Premier League star opens door to join Newcastle

Tyler Dibling in action for Southampton against Spurs (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Newcastle United may reportedly have been handed a significant transfer boost as Southampton midfielder Tyler Dibling is stalling on signing a new contract.

The talented 18-year-old has shone in his time in the Saints’ first-team, but reports now claim he’s unhappy with how contract talks have gone, and that he feels ‘disrespected’ by his current club.

Newcastle have been put on alert by this, while Dibling is also on Manchester United’s radar, according to a report from talkSPORT.

Dibling is surely good enough to make the step up to playing for a bigger club, with Southampton’s season going terribly so far as they look destined for a quick return to the Championship.

It’s therefore unsurprising that the teenager is unsettled and it makes sense that someone like Newcastle might sense an opportunity for an exciting deal.

Tyler Dibling transfer could be great business for Newcastle’s long-term project

Newcastle are building something very promising at the moment, with Howe doing well to get the best out of some talented young players like Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Dibling could be another useful addition to form a part of this long-term project, with the England youth international surely likely to get a decent amount of playing time if he moves to St James’ Park.

Man Utd will also surely be tempting, but in many ways NUFC look more settled right now, so might be the better option for Dibling.

Newcastle fans will want to see top young talents like this joining them, and it seems his contract situation makes it a very realistic possibility.

It’s a huge blow for Southampton, however, as they need to keep this current squad together if they are to have any hope of building on what they’ve achieved in recent times.