Video: Anthony Gordon’s brilliant reaction to Sandro Tonali almost scoring a hat-trick

Anthony Gordon reacts to Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United enjoyed a 3-1 win over Brentford last night to send them through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Italian midfield maestro Sandro Tonali was in particularly strong form for Eddie Howe’s side, scoring two goals in the victory at St James’ Park, and he came pretty close to a hat-trick as well!

Tonali hasn’t had that many chances to establish himself at Newcastle due to the betting ban he picked up early on last season, not that long after he joined the Magpies from AC Milan.

Newcastle United star UNHAPPY under Eddie Howe

Now, however, the 24-year-old is back in the team and playing at a very high level, and it’s clear he has the support of his teammates.

See below as Gordon was so eager to see Tonali get his hat-trick in last night’s game against Brentford…

Anthony Gordon’s reaction as Sandro Tonali almost scores a hat-trick… Love it! ??#NUFC pic.twitter.com/HBtxeiIz8U — NUFCBlog.co.uk (@NUFCblogcouk) December 18, 2024

Newcastle could be Carabao Cup contenders again

Newcastle looked in fine form to beat a strong Brentford side, and players like Tonali and Gordon could surely make this team Carabao Cup contenders this season.

NUFC notably reached the final of this competition in the 2022/23 season, losing to Manchester United on that occasion, but they’ll no doubt be desperate to get their hands on silverware, and they look good enough to do it.

It’s not been the most consistent season from Howe’s side, but they’ve shown how good they can be on their day, and a cup competition could suit them more than the pursuit of a top four finish in the Premier League.