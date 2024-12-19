Arsenal eyeing up transfer move for 6 ft 5 in star to replace player who’s almost certainly leaving

Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi as Neto will likely be on his way out of the club next summer.

The Gunners currently have David Raya as their clear first choice in goal, but Mikel Arteta could probably do with some experienced cover behind him after Aaron Ramsdale’s departure to Southampton this season.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, as cited and translated by TEAMtalk, Arsenal are keen on Carnesecchi for that backup goalkeeper role as Neto will likely be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian shot-stopper is currently on loan at Arsenal from Bournemouth, but he looked like a bit of a short-term emergency signing more than anything else.

A younger ‘keeper like Carnesecchi, who is just 24 years of age, looks like it would make sense for AFC to give them someone who could perhaps in the long run compete with Raya for a place in the starting XI.

Arsenal’s frequent goalkeeper changes under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have changed goalkeepers so many times during Arteta’s time in charge in north London, with Bernd Leno starting out as the number one when the Spanish tactician first joined.

Emiliano Martinez then had a decent run in the team while Leno was injured, playing a key role in Arteta’s side winning the FA Cup final in 2020, though he then moved to Aston Villa in order to play more regularly.

However, Leno didn’t really get his place back, as Ramsdale was signed instead and quickly established himself as number one.

Ramsdale then had a superb 2022/23 season, but was surprisingly dropped to the bench when Raya joined ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

In that time, other ‘keepers like Matt Turner have joined and then left, while Neto replaced Ramsdale this summer but looks set for a short stay at the Emirates.