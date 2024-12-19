Aston Villa open official talks with 21-year-old goalkeeper

Jeremy Kelly of Crawley Town lifts the ball over Filip Marschall. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Ahead of the January transfer window, Aston Villa are positioning themselves with regard to certain players, one of whom is 21-year-old ace, Filip Marschall.

Unai Emery has been a revelation since he joined the club and the Aston Villa manager could allow a striker to move, despite the club appearing to acknowledge his talent.

It’s a sign of respect from the club that they’re willing to take on board Emery’s advice and requests, and the Spaniard has already shown just what can be achieved with the board’s backing.

Filip Marschall in line for new Aston Villa contract

Highly-rated young goalkeeper, Filip Marschall, who is currently on loan at Crewe Alexandra, is in line for a new deal at Aston Villa according to Football Insider.

The outlet note that although Marschall isn’t out of contract until 2027, it was back in 2022 when he signed his last extension at the club.

Clearly, Emery wants to protect Villa’s investment given the the keeper has been at the club since 2018 (transfermarkt), and offering the carrot of a new deal should be enough to tempt the player into keeping his registration at Villa Park, even if it’s a while yet before he can truly make his mark there.

Aston Villa looking to the future

With so many games being played by the more successful teams these days, clubs need at least two players in every position to be available.

For the specialised area of goalkeeping, it’s arguable that at least three should be available at all times.

Villa are clearly looking to the future with their offer of a deal to Marschall, and if they continue on their current trajectory, there’s every chance we’ll be seeing the custodian playing in the Premier League in due course.