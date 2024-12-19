Two clubs chasing transfer move for Chelsea midfielder, saga could be settled in coming weeks

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei is reportedly being eyed up by Serie A duo AC Milan and Monza ahead of the January transfer window.

It looks like the 21-year-old could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge after failing to make much of an impression since his arrival at the club a couple of years ago.

Milan and Monza look like two possible destinations for Casadei, with his future looking likely to be decided in the coming weeks, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Enzo Maresca’s statement on Mykhailo Mudryk

Casadei initially looked like a big prospect when Chelsea snapped him up from Inter Milan as a teenager, but it just hasn’t worked out for him with the Blues, and it’s perhaps time for him to seek a new move to revive his career.

It seems Casadei will have options back in his native Italy, so it will be interesting to see how this saga resolved itself in the weeks ahead.

Cesare Casadei looks set to leave Chelsea

With so much competition for places in Enzo Maresca’s squad, it makes sense that Casadei now looks all but certain to leave Chelsea in the near future.

Of course, there’s always a gamble with letting talented young players go, as you never know how much they could bounce back in the next few years.

Chelsea know this better than most, as they’ll be particularly stung by their decision to let both Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne leave as youngsters.

Both went on to become world class performers for their rivals, and CFC will hope the same doesn’t happen with Casadei.

Obviously there’ll also be other examples of young players who left and didn’t make much of their careers, but Casadei surely hasn’t lost all that talent that persuaded the west Londoners to invest in him when they did.