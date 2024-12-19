17 G/A man was sold for just £20m, it would now cost Liverpool & Man Utd £53m to sign Chelsea flop

Christian Pulisic with the United States national team (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chelsea have made some major mistakes in the transfer market in their time – most notably Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah – and it now looks like we could add Christian Pulisic to that list.

The USA international struggled to make much of an impression during his time at Stamford Bridge, and in the end it wouldn’t have been a big surprise when he was allowed to leave and join AC Milan.

Still, some Chelsea fans will now be wondering if they perhaps could have been a bit more patient with Pulisic, who is still only 26 years of age and now shining with AC Milan, scoring 11 goals and contributing six assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season.

Chelsea and Arsenal set to agree SHOCK deal this January!

At the very least, the Blues surely could have at least got more than £20m for Pulisic (fee via BBC Sport), which now looks like superb business by Milan for such an effective attacking player.

Christian Pulisic transfer: Could he now end up at Man United or Liverpool?

Pulisic’s value will now likely have shot up a great deal, with Calciomercato recently naming Liverpool as potential suitors of his, while Manchester United have also been linked by the Daily Briefing, who have claimed he’s now got a €65m asking price, or £53m.

It would be pretty painful for Chelsea fans if Pulisic ended up back in England with one of their main rivals, but it’s certainly easy to see the 26-year-old having an impact for those aforementioned clubs.

Liverpool have Mohamed Salah nearing the end of his contract, so perhaps another former Chelsea man could take his place in Arne Slot’s attack, while Man United surely need to make changes in that department as well.

The Red Devils have been poor this season, and someone like Pulisic could surely be an upgrade on Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, who both recently missed the big game in the Manchester Derby.

Pulisic has looked a player reborn at Milan and it would be interesting to see if he could have another spell in English football in him, and if he could do better than he did last time.