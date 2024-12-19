Crystal Palace set for January transfer deal as player’s agent spotted in London

A general view of Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The January transfer window could be a hugely important one for Oliver Glasner and Crystal Palace, as the Eagles look to continue their recent good form.

At one stage of this Premier League season, Crystal Palace, whilst not down and out, were certainly spiralling in terms of their results.

Unbeaten in their last five English top-flight games per WhoScored, the South Londoners had only won one of the previous 11 stretching right back to the start of the 2024/25 season.

Crystal Palace could sign Othmane Maamma

Although they’re not out of the woods yet, the Eagles have eased themselves away from the bottom three, and chairman, Steve Parish, will be hoping to see the improvement continue.

Indeed, he should be lauded for keeping faith with Glasner when most would arguably have given him the old heave-ho.

Parish has stood firm and now he and his manager are beginning to reap the rewards as the form that Palace showed at the back end of last season is beginning to return.

The agent of Othmane Maamma was spotted at Palace’s training ground recently, and after also being seen at a Ligue One game involving Maamma’s team, Montpelier, in the company of Parish’s associates, that would suggest a move for the player is imminent.

???? After being spotted a few weeks ago in Montpellier vs Brest alongside close associates of Crystal Palace’s president, Othmane Maamma’s agent visited the English club’s offices today… Wait&See. #mercato #CPFC #MHSC pic.twitter.com/QwLL3S1S7C — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) December 18, 2024

Othmane Maamma will have to hit the ground running for Crystal Palace

The 19-year-old Maamma is a right winger, but has only scored once in four appearances in 24/25 according to transfermarkt.

Clearly a player for the future, he needs to hit the ground running in the present if he wants to help Palace climb up to mid-table safety.

It isn’t clear how much any potential transfer would cost, however, it isn’t expected to be extortionate and to that end, many well fit into Palace’s budget as they seek to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play.