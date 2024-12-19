Bullet dodged? Former £50m Man United transfer target could now make another move

Evan Ferguson in action for Brighton against Crystal Palace (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United were previously linked with Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, but he could now be on his way to Fulham instead.

The Republic of Ireland international has not been at his best for some time now, and it perhaps makes sense that his Brighton future is in some doubt.

Fulham are now said to be exploring a potential loan deal for Ferguson ahead of January, according to the Independent, so it’s fair to say this player’s career has taken a turn that many weren’t expecting.

It wasn’t that long ago that Ferguson looked like an outstanding young talent with a big future ahead of him, but the goals have really dried up for him, and it’s hard to see big clubs gambling on him right now.

Still, the Daily Star have previously reported on Man United weighing up paying as much as £50m to try to sign Ferguson.

Evan Ferguson looks like a bullet dodged by Manchester United

Red Devils fans will probably be relieved that their club didn’t go ahead with that move, as Ferguson would’ve most likely just joined the long list of expensive flop signings at Old Trafford.

We’ve seen United blow big money on the likes of Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Antony in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, and some more recent signings like Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee don’t look like the best investments either.

Ferguson may well have improved if he’d gone to United, but based on what we’ve seen from him in the last year or so, he’s struggling to live up to the potential he showed earlier in his career.

Still, at the age of just 20, there’s plenty of time for Ferguson to still turn his career around, and perhaps he’ll benefit from a loan move to somewhere like Fulham, and end up back on United’s radar later on.