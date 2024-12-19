Exciting young winger gets pictured inside Newcastle United Training Centre

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Garang Kuol was spotted participating in Newcastle United’s first-team training ahead of their League Cup clash against Brentford last night, as reported by Newcastle World.

While the 20-year-old didn’t feature in the match, his involvement in the preparations signals a promising step forward in his development.

The Magpies secured a commanding 3-1 victory over Brentford to cruise into the semi-finals of the competition for the second consecutive year. Sandro Tonali was the star of the evening, scoring two spectacular goals in the first half. The Italian maestro opened the scoring with a thunderous strike from outside the box and followed it up with a stunning volley to double Newcastle’s lead. Fabian Schar added a third in the second half, giving Newcastle a comfortable three-goal cushion.

Brentford managed a late consolation goal in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late as the Magpies celebrated their progression to the final four. Joining Newcastle in the semi-finals are Premier League heavyweights Liverpool, Arsenal, and one of either Tottenham or Manchester United, setting the stage for an exciting round of semis.

Garang Kuol continues to develop at Newcastle

Kuol’s inclusion in training is noteworthy as he continues his journey with Newcastle. The Australian forward signed for the Magpies in January 2023 on a four-year deal after transferring from Central Coast Mariners for a fee of £300,000. Following his arrival, he was loaned to Scottish Premiership side Hearts, where he made limited appearances. Last season, Kuol spent time on loan at Eredivisie club FC Volendam, featuring in 17 matches across all competitions and contributing a goal and an assist. Despite plans for loaning him out this past summer, an injury kept him at Newcastle.

While Kuol’s path at Newcastle has been challenging, his presence in first-team training ahead of such a pivotal match suggests that the club sees potential in the young talent. At just 20 years old, he has time on his side to establish himself and push for more opportunities in the future.

For Newcastle, the victory over Brentford marks another step in their quest for silverware. After finishing as runners-up in last season’s League Cup, losing to Manchester United in the final, Eddie Howe’s men will be determined to go all the way this time around. With their current form and a squad full of talent, Newcastle are as strong a contender to lift the trophy as anyone, but they’ll face stiff competition from their fellow semi-finalists.

As the Magpies edge closer to a potential second consecutive League Cup final, fans will hope that rising stars like Kuol can contribute to what is shaping up to be another memorable campaign for the club.